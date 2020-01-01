Suspects of a series of thefts from garages were detained red handed by officers of the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Chuvashia this summer - after committing another crime in the Cheboksarsky District. During the search of the offenders’ garages, stolen property worth about two hundred thousand rubles was seized. For its transportation the police had to use two trucks.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Novocheboksarsk charged two local residents with 15 episodes of thefts from garage boxes in the city of Novocheboksarsk and the Cheboksarsky District committed by a group of persons under preliminary agreement with total damage of more than 500,000 rubles (part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code).

It was established that the defendants sold car parts, tools, building materials and other stolen items through websites of free ads or sold them to scrap metal reception points. During the arrest, an impressive set of various keys and lock-ups were seized from the men, with the help of which the locking devices of garages were opened. Earlier, one of the detainees was earlier tried for burglaries. During the investigation of the criminal case, the investigation imposed an arrest on the car of one of the detainees worth 300,000 rubles, and about 50,000 were voluntarily reimbursed by him. The materials of the criminal case are pending in the Novocheboksarsky City Court.