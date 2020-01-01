Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo detained a previously convicted 36-year-old man, suspected of committing theft of a vehicle.

A 70-year-old local woman turned to the police with a statement. She reported that her foreign-made car, parked near one of the houses in the micro-district of Yuzhny, had been stolen. The damage amounted to more than 400,000 rubles.

On this fact criminal investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

As a result of operational search measures, criminal investigation officers identified the suspect and, with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained him at his place of residence in the village of Arneyevo. During the search of the detainee's home, the police found and seized devices to suppress GSM and mobile communications, radio stations, documents on cars that did not belong to him, and other items relevant for the investigation of the criminal case. Also, in the yard on the homestead the police found the stolen car, which was returned to the complainant.

The offender explained that he had stolen that foreign-made car together with his accomplice, using a lock-turn device. They planned to subsequently sell it, and spend the proceeds on personal needs.

Placement to custody was selected by the Domodedovsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the necessary steps are being taken to identify and detain the accomplice in the unlawful act.