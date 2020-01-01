It was established that in September of this year, a local resident born in 1975 had illegally registered 62 foreign citizens at the place of his own registration and residence in a private house in the Tsentralny District of Togliatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The man was more than once warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense. The suspect had no previous criminal record, and was not officially employed. During the interview, the detainee pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that he had provided the service for a monetary reward.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.