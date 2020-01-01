“Officers of the Department for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region have detained “red handed” suspects of a robbery attack on the office of a trading company.

The investigation found that three masked offenders broke into the office of a commercial firm and tied up the security guard. Breaking the window of the cash office, they sprayed gas and, threatening the cashier with a gun, stole two safe-packages with the proceeds. The amount of the damage exceeded 3.5 million rubles. The raiders tried to escape but were soon apprehended by police not far from the crime scene.

It was found out that the accomplices had been carefully preparing for the crime. They used camouflaged clothing and items of police uniforms. Two signal pistols were seized from their vehicle, one of the pistols was converted to fire live ammunition. Ammunition to it was also seized. In addition, the stolen cash was found.

The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 162 and Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

There is reason to believe that the detainees could be involved in a number of similar crimes committed in the Region,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.