In the afternoon of December 4, in the northern part of the regional center, two men - residents of neighboring countries - were detained in the course of operational activities on suspicion of drug trafficking. During a body search in their clothes and a search in the rented apartment, the police found several parcels with a narcotic substance. An expert examination showed that it was heroin with a total weight of 264 grams.

On the same day, another group of foreigners suspected of drug trafficking were detained at the arrival to Tambov. In the car there were four guys from neighboring countries, in the clothes of whom the police found packages of heroin weighing 46 grams.

Foreigners delivered to the police admitted that they had bought a consignment of drugs in the capital via the Internet for distribution in the Tambov Region. The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration has instituted criminal proceedings against the citizens of neighboring countries on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The legislation provides for the criminal responsibility in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years for this crime. By court decision, for the period of the criminal investigation, they were arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention center. The police seized cell phones, SIM cards and bank cards used to commit criminal drug distribution activities.