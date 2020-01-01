In the course of supporting the criminal case initiated by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Babyninsky” on the fact of fraudulent actions committed under the pretext of selling diesel fuel worth more than 525,000 rubles, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region in cooperation with officers from other regions identified the suspect in a series of fraudulent actions.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police administration carried out a number of operational search and technical measures, during which it was found that a person living in the city of Bataisk in the Rostov Region could be involved in the commission of those crimes. Operatives of the Kaluga Region, with the assistance of colleagues from the Rostov Region and the Republic of Kalmykia, conducted a special operation, during which searches were carried out and the suspect was detained.

According to law enforcement officers, the essence of the fraud scheme was that the defendant called on the ads on the purchase of diesel fuel, placed by organizations of the Kaluga Region on popular resources on the Internet. During the conversation, he misled the victims, saying that he was ready to sell oil products. Citizens agreed to buy fuel and indicated the place where the goods were to be delivered. As a result, the victims would transfer money to dubious accounts, and the paid purchase would never be received by them.

Two other criminal cases were instituted in Kaluga and Obninsk on similar facts. In addition, there is reason to believe that the actions of the defendant may have affected residents of the Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Kalmykia.

The suspect has now been taken to the Kaluga Region for investigation proceedings. In their course, an evidence base has been collected, allowing to suspect the resident of Bataisk in three cases of fraud in the Kaluga Region exceeding in total 2 million rubles. In order to identify other episodes of illegal activity, items and things seized during the search are being checked.