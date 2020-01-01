“While patrolling one of the sections of the Severnoye Highway in the city of Cherepovets, officers of the Road Patrol Service in a service vehicle stopped in front of an unregulated pedestrian crossing, allowing people to cross the street. The next moment they saw that a car was approaching the crossing on the left lane without slowing down. Instantly assessing the situation, the police officers turned on special sound and light signals, turned their patrol car and blocked the left lane. Thus, they took the blow on themselves and prevented the hitting of pedestrians by the vehicle. None of the citizens were injured.

As it turned out, at the wheel of VAZ-2112 there was a young man who did not have the necessary documents with him. The results of the rapid test showed the presence of narcotic drug in his body. When the Traffic Police officers were removing state license plates from the vehicle, the driver and the passenger of the VAZ tried to prevent the lawful actions of the police.

A number of protocols on administrative offences have been drawn up. By the decision of the Cherepovetsky city court, the driver and passenger were placed under administrative arrest for five days,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.