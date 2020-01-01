“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region detained two citizens who had tried to steal from a farmer more than 44 tons of sunflower seeds worth more than 1.3 million rubles.

The head of one of the farms located in the Grachevsky District of the Orenburg Region made a statement to the police about the attempted fraud.

He said that during the deal to buy and sell a batch of sunflower seeds, unscrupulous buyers used a device that allowed remote correcting of readings of electronic scales. Thus, they deliberately reduced the mass and price of the purchased goods.

The suspects of the crime - two unemployed residents of the Rostov and Voronezh regions were detained at the crime scene with the power support by officers of the Rosgvardia. They explained that they had purchased the special device through the Internet. The device was seized by the police.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 30 and Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.