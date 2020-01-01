“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from Stupino in the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of thefts from offices.

According to available information, at night the intruders damaged a plastic window and penetrated into the office of an organization on the Voennykh Stroiteley Street in Stupino. They stole more than 1.6 million rubles from a safe and fled.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Stupino has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational and search activities in Moscow, the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained four members of the group in preparation for another theft. Among the detainees there was a native of one of the neighboring countries, who was on the federal wanted list.

It turned out that the detainees were acting in line with a pre-designed scheme. The role of each was strictly defined: from the selection of the object, determination of the way of penetration inside the premises and to the marketing of the stolen items.

During searches of the places of temporary residence of the defendants, the police found mobile phones and SIM cards, money, wristwatches, plastic cards, as well as cars, allegedly used for committing the crimes. In addition, construction tools for opening door locks and plastic double-glazed windows were seized.

At present, the circumstances of 12 thefts and robberies from office premises in the city of Moscow, Moscow, Ryazan and Kaluga regions have been established.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects. Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.