“As a result of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained a 54-year-old unemployed resident of the Tosnensky District on suspicion of producing and marketing a narcotic drug - methamphetamine.

During the search conducted at the residence of the suspect, in a private house, outbuilding and on the land plot in the Lisinskoye village, the police found several packages with methamphetamine weighing in total about 59 kilograms, as well as chemical equipment. Three carbines and several dozen cartridges were seized. The issue of prosecuting the fact of illegal possession of arms and ammunition is being considered.

According to operational data, the above mentioned citizen was engaged in the manufacture and sale of synthetic drugs in bulk batches, transferring his goods to customers from hand to hand. Drug supply channels and all the facts of the illegal activities of the said citizen, as well as of his possible accomplices, are being established.

GA for Investigation of the MIA GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspect,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.