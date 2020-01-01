In the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk Region, Police Sergeants Aleksandr Sulitsyn and Aleksandr Litvinenko while on patrol route and passing a bridge across the Tagil River saw a group of children crowding on the ice.

The police decided to approach the kids to take them away from the dangerous area. At this point, one of the boys fell through ice into the water, but was unable to get out on the ice on his own.

Law enforcement officers immediately ran up to the teenager and took him to the police division, which was a few dozen meters away from the river. There the schoolboy was warmed up and medics were called to him. The boy was not injured and did not need hospitalization.

Later, law enforcement officers handed over the 11-year-old schoolboy to legal representatives, who expressed gratitude to the police for their vigilance and promptness.