“Operators of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the participation of the Central Operational Customs and Chertanovskaya Inter-District Prosecutor's Office detained a resident of the capital, suspected of illegal extraction and trafficking of especially valuable wild animals, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

It was preliminarily established that the offender, without an appropriate permission, committed the capture of three female sapsans - birds of prey from the falcon family. Illegal catching took place in the natural habitat of birds in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. After that, the suspect moved the birds to his Moscow apartment for the purpose of their further sale.

Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 258.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search activities, the sapsans were found in the cupboards and on the balcony of the defendant's apartment. They have now been placed under the supervision of ornithologists.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.