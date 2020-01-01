“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained a man suspected of money theft committed remotely.

A 22-year-old girl applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Zamoskvorechye of the city of Moscow with a statement about the theft of money from her bank cards.

Operatives found that in September 2020, the victim received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as a security officer of one of the banks. According to the caller, unknown persons made attempts of unauthorized withdrawal of money from the bank card of the girl, as well as tried to get a loan in her name. After that, the man persuaded her to withdraw all the savings at the ATM and send them to a reserve account. Willing to save her money, the girl agreed and transferred the money to the specified account. Thus, the alleged employee of the bank gained access to the finances of the victim. The total damage exceeded 900 thousand rubles.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Zamoskvorechye of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of the operational and search activities carried out in the Moscow Region and the Ulyanovsk Region, the 31-year-old suspect was detained by the officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department.

Items relevant to the investigation of the criminal case were found and seized at the place of residence of the offender: SIM cards, bank cards, mobile phones, computer equipment, as well as other electronic data carriers.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently the police take operational search measures aimed at establishing the accomplices and additional episodes of the detainee’s criminal activities.

There is reason to believe that the offender could be involved in a number of similar crimes,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.