“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region suppressed the activity of an organized group specializing in car theft.

As a result of operational search activities, the police got on the trail of three men who, having committed in the village of Novokasantsevo of the Sosnovsky District of the Chelyabinsk Region the theft of the “Hendai Santa Fe” car produced in 2019, drove it to the Etkulsky District, at the address of one of them.

During the detention, one of the accomplices tried to hide in a private car. During the pursuit and in order to stop the vehicle, representatives of the Rosgvardia used firearms, the car was blocked and the driver was detained. It was later established that the vehicle had been used by the offenders to escort the stolen vehicles.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, the detainees - natives of Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions and the Republic of Kazakhstan operated in various cities of the Southern Urals. At night, using special means, they stole six more expensive cars from unguarded parking lots. The total damage exceeded 19 million rubles.

During the search, several stolen foreign-made cars were found and returned to their rightful owners. In addition, data scanners, computer equipment, mobile devices of evidentiary relevance to the criminal case were seized.

The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.