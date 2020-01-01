“Officers of the Inter-Municipal Division of the Russian MIA for closed administrative and territorial formations of the city of Severomorsk and the city of Ostrovnoy of the Murmansk Region detained suspects of intentional infliction of grave harm to health, resulting in death of the victim by negligence and violation of the sanctity of the dwelling.

At night, a local resident contacted the police duty-unit in the city of Severomorsk. She reported that two strangers entered her apartment on Sasha Kovalev Street. The men inflicted bodily harm on her cohabitant, from which he later died.

The police officers who arrived to the scene saw a scuffle taking place near the complainant's house. It turned out that, having left the scene, on the street, one of the suspects came into conflict with random passers-by. The police detained the offender and took him to the police division.

The second offender managed to escape. During the verification of operational information, the police learned of his intention to leave the area. To do that, he was searching for a driver with the car to easily get through the checkpoint. As a result of operational search activities at the exit from the city, the man was detained by the police.

The investigator of the Investigative Committee of Russia Department for the Murmansk Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 111 and part 2 of Article 139 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The offenders explained that they had previously had a conflict with the deceased and they had come to him to clarify the relationship. Entering the apartment, despite the objections of the hostess, they began inflicting numerous blows on the man's head, and when he stopped showing signs of life, hurried to escape from the scene.

The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.