“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Chelyabinsk Region suppressed the activities of a group whose participants were suspected of attempted drug trafficking.

As a result of operational search measures, operatives detained one of the offenders in Chelyabinsk on the Severny Lutch Street. The Police found at his place more than 20 kilograms of synthetic drugs hidden inside two garden pumps.

It has been preliminarily established that the suspect intended to sell banned substances in a non-contact manner via the Internet. During searches of his two garage boxes and the territory of his garden plot, about 49 kilograms of drugs were seized.

During further activities in the city of Kopeisk of the Chelyabinsk Region, the police detained another member of the group - a resident of the Sverdlovsk Region with a long criminal record. At his place of residence, a synthetic drug weighing more than 750 grams was also found.

The Investigative bodies have initiated six criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for both the offenders.

Currently, further investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.