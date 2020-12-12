“Today, on the Constitution Day of the Russian Federation, in Krasnoyarsk, a volunteer from Italy, Valerio Dzanetti, received the Russian citizenship. The solemn event with the participation of the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Rechitsky, and the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Aleksandr Uss, took place in the new building of the Administration for Migration Issues of the regional GA,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

It should be reminded that last week during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Valerio Dzanetti voiced a request for Russian citizenship. Valerio lives in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for 8 years. He teaches foreign languages and also participates in the volunteer movement “We Are Together” - helping elderly citizens in the period of complicated epidemiological situation.

“Leadership of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory met with Valerio Dzanetti and explained to him the procedure of admission to Russian citizenship. At a meeting of the GA commission, the Italian volunteer was recognized to be a Russian speaker. Thanks to the assistance of the police officers, all the necessary documents were quickly collected and processed and the decision to admit him to the citizenship of the Russian Federation was taken with the shortest time possible.

There solemnly sounded the words of the oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation, voiced by Valerio Dzanetti. The volunteer gave an oath to respect the Constitution of our country and the law, to be faithful to Russia, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

After that, the Chief of the regional GA Aleksandr Rechitsky handed Valerio Dzanetti his Russian passport,” Irina Volk said.

The new Russian citizen in response thanked President Vladimir Putin, the state authorities and police officers who promptly helped him to realize his dream.