“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the illegal activities of producers of unmarked alcoholic products. Thanks to the timely intervention of the police, large-scale sale of alcohol-containing liquids in the region was prevented.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 171.3 and part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational and investigative activities in the cities of Nizhneudinsk, Tulun and Sayansk, warehouses were found, where production facilities were located and large batches of ready-to-sell counterfeit products were stored. In addition, the police found outlets where these products were sold.

In total, about five thousand liters of vodka, more than one and a half thousand liters of cognac, several hundred liters of ethanol, flavorings, glassware and other items of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were seized.

The alleged organizers of the illegal business - four residents of the city of Nizhneudinsk - have been identified and detained. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.