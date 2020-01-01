“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with colleagues from the Russian Federal Security Service and representatives of the Moskovsko-Okskoye territorial administration of the Federal Fisheries Agency, seized from illegal trafficking more than 10 tons of fish products.

During searches within the framework of the previously instituted criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for by part one of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, in the Eastern Administrative District of the capital, a warehouse was found where frozen fish of sturgeon species was stored, allegedly acquired by poaching. At a distance of about 10 kilometers from it there was a shop, the workers of which in unsanitary conditions processed raw materials - defrosted, cut and smoked it.

The seized batch of sturgeon was brought to the capital on the eve of the New Year holidays and was intended for sale in Moscow markets.

According to preliminary data, the fish belongs to the Caspian Russian sturgeons, listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation. In the near future, samples will be sent for research.

Persons involved in the illegal activities are being identified. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.