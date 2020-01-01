“MIA of Russia Investigative Department instituted criminal case against ex-head of a management company, accused of fraud for 200 million rubles

During the preliminary investigation it was established that from 2010 to 2014 the defendant developed a scheme to illegally acquire the rights to real estate of organizations located in Moscow.

Having headed the structure reporting to the Moscow City Property Department in 2011, the defendants created fictitious payables by entering into contracts with the organizations under his control. This led to the introduction of a monitoring procedure with regard to the committee he headed. The shares were sold at an understated price to a commercial firm. Its CEO was a friend of the defendant, a 60-year-old resident of the Moscow Region.

According to available information, the offenders received money for the acquisition of shares through offshore companies. Following the transaction, the committee buildings located in the area of Arbat and Paveletskaya station were handed over to firms belonging to the defendant.

Thus, the accomplices fraudulently acquired the rights to real estate objects. The material damage caused to the Moscow City Property Department exceeded 200 million rubles.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accomplices were detained and a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody was chosen.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.