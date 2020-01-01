“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russian Administration for the Kursk Region detained two repeatedly convicted citizens suspected of robberies and acts of brigandage against elderly residents of several districts of the Kursk Region.

It was preliminarily established that the day before the planned attack the offenders came to the victims and offered to buy various goods at a low price. Thus, they assessed the financial situation and health of pensioners.

The suspects then entered the elderly's homes at night, tied them up and inflicted bodily harm. Threatening with a knife, they demanded to give them the valuables and money available in the house. They also took away mobile phones, depriving victims of the opportunity to contact their relatives.

In addition, in some cases, the group members left the pensioners tied up and locked the front door from the outside. In this state, relatives and neighbors found the victims a few days later. And in one case, the suspects dragged an elderly resident of the L’govsky District to a ravine behind the house and left there, tied to a pole. After that the woman needed long-term medical treatment.

Investigators of police territorial bodies instituted four criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 161 and 162 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, criminal cases are connected in one proceeding and transferred to the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region.

During searches of the places of residence of the defendants the police seized part of the stolen property: watches, phones, household appliances, utensils, medals.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for both the group members. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.