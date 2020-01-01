“Officers of the “K” Division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic together with colleagues from the Krasnodar Territory and the Yaroslavl Region suppressed the activities of the group, whose members were suspected of stealing money from smartphone owners.

it was preliminary established that the offenders with the help of malicious software gained access to SMS messages and could control the applications installed on the phones of citizens. Using the received data, they withdrew the victims' money from their SIM cards and bank accounts. According to available information, in the last five months they have managed to access 5,000 phones and more than 2.5 thousand bank cards. The total damage exceeded 20 million rubles.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the alleged organizer and active members of the group were detained. With regard to the leader the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The suspects confessed to the crime.

During the searches, police officers have found and seized communication devices, SIM cards, computer equipment and electronic correspondence with information about the distribution and use of malware, which are of evidentiary importance for the criminal case.

Currently, further investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.