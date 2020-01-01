“Criminal Investigation Officers of the Inter-Municipal Division of the MIA of Russia Division “Krasnosulinsky” of the Rostov Region in cooperation with colleagues from the Proletarsky District detained a suspect in the theft of a baby camel.

In April 2020, the territorial police division received a statement from a representative of the State Wildlife Sanctuary “Gognensky” in the Rostov Region. He reported the abduction of the baby camel that was born just six days ago. Having found the absence of the animal, employees of the Wildlife Sanctuary inspected the area on their own, but could not find the baby camel.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Krasnosulinsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of the verification of operational and significant information, the alleged abductor was identified and detained. That was a 30-year-old resident of the Ust-Donetsky District. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

As explained by the defendant, he had sold the animal to a local businessman who knew nothing about the abduction. After receiving information about the location of the baby camel, the police went to the indicated address and found the baby camel. It has now been returned to the sanctuary.

Employees of the State Wildlife Sanctuary “Gornensky” sincerely thanked the police officers for the work done,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.