“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of the group, which specialized in the manufacture and sale of jewelry under the guise of products of world-famous brands.

Police officers got on the trail of offenders who had rented several premises in the capital, where they created counterfeit jewelry. Copies were sold through an online store at a price three to four times lower than the cost of the original products.

the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches in office, production and residential premises, precious metals and stones were found, as well as finished jewelry, the preliminary value of which exceeded ten million rubles. Examinations have been appointed to determine the damage caused to trademark holders.

With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, operational-search measures and investigative actions are being conducted aimed at establishing the channels for the supply of precious metals and stones, as well all members of the group. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.