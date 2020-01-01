“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Dmitrovsky Urban District, suppressed the activities of a workshop producing adulterated alcoholic products with labels of well-known Russian and foreign brands.

The illegal production was located in the village of Assaurovo. The sale of counterfeit alcohol was carried out on false transport documents through a network of transit bases located in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.

During the inspection of the premises, operatives found more than 3,000 bottles of alcohol and about 300 liters of alcohol-containing products. The police also seized 9 rolls of federal special stamps, which according to the results of the study were found to be fake.

Alcohol samples were sent for examination to establish the existence of danger to the life and health of consumers.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District of the Moscow Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Article 327.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

In the shop, the police detained five natives of neighboring countries, who in unsanitary conditions produced falsified products. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to expose all participants in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.