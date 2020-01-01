“Investigators of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by parts 1 and 3 of Article 256 of the RF Criminal Code.
Two poachers were detained by officers of the Eupatoriysky Linear Police Station of the Crimean MIA of Russian Linear Administration on Transport on the shores of Donuzlav Lake. More than 20,000 Black Sea shrimp were found in the traps they had installed.
The police found out that at night the men penetrated into the port, and later removed two fishing traps with the catch.
As a result of those illegal actions the damage inflicted to the state exceeded 1 million 900 thousand rubles. A measure of procedural coercion in the form of obligation to appear was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
