“Interpol NCB officers together with operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained Jami Seyedesmail, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The man accused of fraud was put on the international wanted list in October this year on the basis of a request from Iranian law enforcement agencies. According to foreign colleagues, he may be involved in the theft of about 250 million dollars.

The use of Interpol channels made it possible to quickly establish the fact of the defendant's entry into Russia and detain him on the 22nd kilometer of the Kaluga Highway.

At the moment he has been delivered to the police division. The necessary materials are being processed to make a decision in accordance with the law,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.