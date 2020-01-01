“Today, four citizens wanted for committing crimes in the territory of the Russian Federation were brought to Moscow accompanied by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

In April 2019, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Vladimir Mikhalevsky, accused of committing a crime under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was put on the wanted list. In the past, he was a professional football player, played for the teams of masters, and was a winner of the Youth World Cup. According to the investigation, in 2010, while serving as the first deputy chairman of a public association, he committed embezzlement of more than 20 million rubles. He was detained in Spain last December.

Husseyn Magomedov was also on the international wanted list on the basis of the request of the MIA for the Republic of Dagestan. In 2011, the court found him guilty of crimes under Articles 126, 127 and 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison (suspended). Soon the convict left Russia. He was detained in France in 2018.

Two men detained in Greece in 2020 have been extradited from that country.

One of them, Georgian citizen Hviichi Chogovadze, - for committing a series of crimes under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In 2001, he failed to appear at the Frunzensky District Court in the Yaroslavl Region and subsequently fled from Russia.

The second, Moldovan citizen Maxim Vladimirovich Bodnar, tried to steal a car in the territory of the Republic of Karelia in 2015, but was detained. At the detention, Bodnar actively resisted the police. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 166 and 318 of the RF Criminal Code, but the suspect escaped from the investigation. On the basis of the request of the MIA for the Republic of Karelia, the defendant was put on the international wanted list,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.