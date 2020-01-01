“At Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin, with the participation of officers of the Russian MIA, law enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic and the FPS of Russia, there took place the extradition of two defendants who were on the international wanted list.

In May 2018, a 31-year-old citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Prague stole a car belonging to a legal entity. The man left in the stolen car, for the territory of Ukraine.

The second offender was convicted in the Czech Republic for several crimes. In April 2014, she bought a car on credit at one of Prague's car dealerships. The woman disappeared without fulfilling her financial obligations.

She also has a number of other scams on her account. In addition, the citizen is suspected of attacking, as part of a group, a woman and stealing money and valuables from her under threat of murder.

The Russian police handed the defendants over to their Czech counterparts,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.