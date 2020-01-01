“Today Artur Oganov, who is accused of committing a crime under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, has been brought to Moscow, accompanied by officers of the Russian Bureau of Interpol and the FPS of Russia.

In 2012, the offender, being the CEO of a company, entered into a contract with a banking organization to open a credit line in order to refinance the loans taken earlier and replenish the working capital of the firm. However, having received the money, the defendant withdrew them with the help of fictitious loan agreements. Thus, he caused a damage to the bank in an amount of more than 300 (three hundred) million rubles.

In June 2018, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, the defendant was put on the international wanted list. In September of this year, he was detained in Egypt.

The extradition took place today at the Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.