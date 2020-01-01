In order to strengthen the trust between citizens and the internal affairs authorities, and to exercise the powers of monitoring the activities of the police, members of public councils in the territorial offices of the Russian MIA checked the duty units, supporting police stations, migration units, units for juvenile affairs, units of transport, police, traffic police, stationary posts of Road Patrol Service and others.

The inspections were carried out in accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements: masking regime, the presence of gloves and mandatory sanitary treatment of premises.

Special attention was paid to the provision of public services, including the accessibility of police divisions for visits of citizens with restricted mobility.

Thus, in the detached battalion of Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod, representatives of civil society institutions were able to observe the process of providing state services to people with disabilities, check the availability of a ramp, a call button, as well as the possibility of convenient entry into the office.

Also, the public activists were interested in the conditions of keeping of the service dogs. For example, in the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory, they visited the Center of the Cynological Service, learned about the features of each breed, about their feeding and training.

This year, all regions of the Russian Federation joined the action, more than 2,000 events were held, which were attended by more than 4,000 people, including representatives of public chambers, public monitoring commissions, human rights and law enforcement organizations.

“I would like to emphasize that to ensure objective work on the observance of the rights of citizens, such actions are very necessary and effective, and every year the number of members of public councils involved in this action is growing. We hope that this will be one of our successful practices, which will be implemented by our public councils at the regional and municipal levels,” Vladislav Grib, Deputy Chairman of the Public Council of the Russian MIA, commented on the results of the action.