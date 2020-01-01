“Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia, during the operational support of the criminal case of embezzlement committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale, detained one of the suspects in the organization of the theft of bank's assets.

It has been established that between 2014 and 2016, former leaders of the credit institution issued obviously bad loans to more than 40 controlled commercial structures. Subsequently, the money was sent to the accounts of third-party organizations and stolen. The proceeds were transferred by the group members to foreign legal entities, and were used to purchase real estate and partially refinance loans, which allowed to hide traces of the crime and continue illegal activities.

As a result of the measures carried out, the police detained one of the suspects - a former deputy chairman of the board of the commercial bank. Searches were carried out in his residential and office premises with the power support by the Rosgvardia officers. Items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

A criminal case has been instituted against former leaders of the credit organization by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained suspect. His alleged accomplices, who are likely to be hiding abroad, have been put on the international wanted list.

A set of measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the suspects, as well as identifying their possible accomplices, is being carried out," said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.