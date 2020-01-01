“The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal investigation against a resident of Moscow accused of committing crimes under Articles 228.1 and 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant was one of the members of an organized group whose activities were suppressed by officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Territorial GA.

Two accomplices of the defendant, including the leader of the group, were detained in February 2020 while handing over a large batch of drugs to a retailer. As a result of a search of the residence of one of them, operatives seized polymer bags with cocaine weighing about 200 grams.

A week later, Krasnodar police detained in Moscow the third offender, a resident of the capital. He was involved in the supply of large batches of prohibited goods to Krasnodar for subsequent sale. In the forest area in the Moscow Region, operatives found a cache in which the man stored more than 300 grams of cocaine. According to the investigation, he intended to give the drug to the organizer of the group during a face-to-face meeting in one of the Moscow hotels.

It is also established that the defendant legalized more than 1 million rubles obtained as a result of the illegal sale of cocaine. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.

In August of this year, the organizer of the group was sentenced to seven years in prison. In October, a criminal case against another accomplice was sent to court.

The criminal case against the third defendant with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Krasnodar for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.