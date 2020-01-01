“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under Articles 159, 174.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, in 2015 two residents of the Krasnodar Territory opened two organizations in Penza and Arzamas under the guise of well-known international clinics. The criminal organization consisted of 35 people. Some of them had been prosecuted previously, including for particularly grave crimes. The offenders deceived citizens under the guise of providing medical services.

The staff of the call center called potential clients and offered free diagnostics. A prerequisite of such a procedure was availability of a passport. The check-up was carried out by employees without appropriate education with the help of non-medical equipment. They then provided patients with false information about diagnosed diseases that could lead to severe outcomes, including death.

When the victims, fearing for their health, agreed to use the services of the clinic, they were immediately taken to the credit department to conclude a contract. The cost of those services started from 45 thousand rubles.

The fictitious medical centers operated for almost two years. In April 2017, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region suppressed the illegal activities of the defendants.

During the preliminary investigation, about 800 victims and more than 100 witnesses were interrogated, 30 forensic examinations were appointed, and more than 30 searches were carried out. Arrest was imposed on the property of the defendants worth in total over 14 million rubles. The materials of the criminal case made 548 volumes.

Sixteen defendants entered into pre-trial cooperation agreements. The criminal cases against them were set aside for a separate proceeding. Thirteen people have already been convicted under a special procedure.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor will be submitted to the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Penza for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.