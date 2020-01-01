The day before, officers of the criminal investigation department of the city of Dagestanskiye Ogni, during the operational and preventive measures within the framework of “Alkogol-Tabak” Operation, got on the trail of a local resident engaged in illegal business. In the store and in the garage, which belonged to the 62-year-old woman, the police found a large batch of uncertified alcoholic beverages that were stored without a license. During the inspection of those premises, law enforcement officers seized 702 half-a-liter bottles of vodka of various brands, without excise duty stamps and 12 plastic containers with alcohol-containing liquid worth more than 245,000 rubles.

The forensic examination showed that the quality of alcoholic products did not meet the requirements of the GOST.

A criminal investigation into the fact has been instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 1 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.