Ilya Nikitovich Butko, a 93-year-old participant of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), moved to Kuzbass from Kazakhstan in July 2019. During the war Ilya Nikitovich lived with his parents in the Kazakh SSR. In December 1944 he was drafted into the Red Army, he was assigned to the Latvian SSR, and later sent to the Far East. After the war Ilya Nikitovich returned to Kazakhstan, where he worked for 17 years in a locomotive depot, making a career from a fireman to a locomotive driver.

Now Ilya Nikitovich moved to live with his daughter in Kiselevsk and expressed a desire to officially become a citizen of the Russian Federation. The police helped the pensioner to pass the procedures of processing all necessary documents within the shortest period possible.

The day before, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Kiselevsk visited Ilya Nikitovich Butko at home and handed him his Russian passport. The Chief of the migration division, Police Major Svetlana Ortner, congratulated the veteran on the adoption of Russian citizenship and the 75th anniversary of the Victory, wished him good health, longevity and well-being.