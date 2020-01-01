A 53-year-old man was detained by transport police officers at the railway station complex of Klintsy in the Bryansk Region while attempting to sell arms.

As a result of the complex of operational and investigative measures carried out by officers of the Bryansk Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA and the FSB of Russia Department for the Bryansk Region, with the power support by the regional administration of the Rosgvardia, the illegal activities of two local residents who had organized a workshop to restore and rework firearms were identified and suppressed.

A 53-year-old man was detained by transport police officers at the railway station complex of Klintsy in the Bryansk Region while he was attempting to sell arms. The man confessed to being a “black digger” earning his living by excavating and restoring the arms dating back to the Great Patriotic war (WW II). Shortly thereafter, the police identified a 51-year-old accomplice of the defendant, who lived in the city of Klintsy.

After that, searches were carried out in the residences of those citizens, as well as in the workshop, which they equipped in the garage. Ten units of firearms were seized, which, according to the expert examination, were suitable for shooting. Among the seized arms: Shpagin submachine gun, Tokarev “TT” pistol, Nagan's revolver, MG 34 machine guns, MO-42, Mauser 98K carbine, Walter R38 and Borchardt-Luger (Parabellum) pistols, regular rifles, 9 pieces of main parts of firearms and 4 pieces of cold arms.

With respect to those citizens, the investigation of the Bryansk Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by parts 2 and 4 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts and ammunition”.

Both suspects are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The investigation is currently underway.