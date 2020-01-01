Officers of the Division for Combating Organized Crime of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory with the power support by Rosgvardia fighters suppressed the activities of a group of persons specializing in committing fraud against foreign citizens in the Far Eastern capital.

As a result of a set of operational and search measures, it was established that three residents of the Primorsky Territory had been tracking down potential victims in different areas of Vladivostok.

They acted according to the following scheme: one of the defendants pretended to accidentally drop a transparent polymer bag with a large sum of money, and then departed. The accomplice following him picked-up the bundle with 5,000-ruble banknotes and asked a passer-by, in whose eyes the incident occurred, to divide the money among themselves, for which he took the victim to a deserted place.

At this point, the member of the group returned, who played the role of the owner of the lost money and assured that he would be able to recognize his banknotes by their characteristic features. The attacker then demanded to demonstrate all the available cash. At the time of the "check" one of the fraudsters discreetly stole some of the money. The remaining banknotes were then returned to the victim. To distract his attention, the man who had found the money confessed that it was he who had picked-up the lost bundle and returned it to his accomplice. The men after that fled from the scene.

Police have now established the involvement of three Vladivostok residents, aged 32, 27 and 34, in the commission of four facts of fraud against citizens of Uzbekistan and the Republic of South Korea. The amount of damage caused to the victims exceeded 70 thousand rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Primorsky Territory have instituted criminal cases against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, one of the defendants is taken to custody, with regard to two of his accomplices the court issued a restraining order in the form of recognizance of non-exit. The criminal investigation continues.