“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region with the participation of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of a criminal community, whose members are suspected of stealing diesel fuel from the main oil pipeline.

it was preliminarily established that between 2018 and 2019, the offenders stole more than 98 tons of fuel worth more than 4 million rubles with the help of an inset in the main pipe-line near the village of Filatovka of the Lipetsk Region. The suspects then made another inset to the same main pipeline near the village of Korenyovshchino. However, they were unable to complete the plan, as they were detained by the police at the crime scene.

Five alleged organizers of the criminal community and four members have been prosecuted by the investigative bodies on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 158, part 4 of Article 158 and parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the searches, hoses, pumps and other equipment for the production insets and side pipes were found. A truck converted for concealed transportation of diesel fuel was also seized.

With regard to five suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and one was on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The alleged leader of the criminal community and two active participants have been put on the federal wanted list,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.