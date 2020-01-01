“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the North-Western Administrative District of the capital detained a burglary suspect.

A 70-year-old woman Muscovite turned to the police with a statement. She reported that an acquaintance had stolen her jewelry and money. The material damage amounted to nine million rubles.

Operatives found out that this summer the pensioner got registered on one of the dating sites on the Internet. There she got acquainted with a man who introduced himself as a businessman. After a lengthy correspondence, the woman invited him to visit. He several times visited her apartment on Marshal Tukhachevsky Street and during one of the meetings provoked a conflict with the hostess, after which he left and stopped communicating. Some time later, the woman discovered that her jewelry and 100 thousand rubles had disappeared from the apartment.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khorosevo-Mnevniki District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the examination of the scene, the police found a compact video camera, which was hidden in a soft toy. With its help, the scammer watched the victim and found out where she kept valuables and money.

Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department found that the suspect had been previously known in criminal circles under the nickname Basmach. To hide his past, he used forged documents and introduced himself under a false name. After a staged quarrel, the man went to the town of Volzhsk of the Republic of Mari El, where he lived with his wife. There the defendant was detained by the police and taken to Moscow for investigation proceedings.

Some of the jewelry stolen from the pensioner was found during a search of his residence.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the detainee’s unlawful activities,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.