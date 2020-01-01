In the Verkhneuslonsky District, Traffic Police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan stopped a foreign-made car at a stationary police point. Two residents of the Republic of Bashkortostan were in the cabin a 35-year-old driver and a 40-year-old female passenger.

During the inspection of the car, 4 bundles with a powdery substance were found and seized in the luggage compartment. Forensic studies have shown that the contents weighing in total more than 2.7 kilograms is a drug mephedrone.

The driver explained that he started transporting drugs in September 2020, having taken a job in an online store. He took the banned substance in Lubertsy of the Moscow Region and was to transport it to Ufa, where he planned to equip a cache. According to the passenger, she went with an acquaintance to make him company during the ride and did not know about his criminal intentions.

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Verkhneuslonsky” instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, the investigative and necessary procedural steps are being taken aimed at documenting the illegal activities of the suspects.