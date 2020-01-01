As a result of the carried out operational and investigative measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Regional MIA Administration, together with criminal investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zavolzhsky District of Ulyanovsk, supported by SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia Department for the Ulyanovsk Region detained an unemployed resident of the regional center, born in 1988, suspected of an armed attack on a metal scrap collection point in the Zavolzhsky District of the regional center.

It was preliminarily established that on October 13, the detainee drove up to the metal scrap collection point in a “VAZ-21099” car, after which the alleged masked attacker, armed with a hunting rifle, broke into the premises of the enterprise and demanded for money. As a result of the attack, eight thousand rubles and a cell phone of similar value were stolen. After that the assailant fled in a car.

In the course of further investigation, the police found that the arms used in the robbery was kept by an acquaintance of the detainee, born in 1975. During the search, the police found and seized a sawn-off shotgun of a 16 mm double-barrelled hunting rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Currently, the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Zavolzhsky District of Ulyanovsk has instituted criminal cases under Articles 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery” and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, its main parts and ammunition”.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the man who had attacked the metal scrap collection point. The measure of coercion in the form of an obligation to appear has been chosen for the man holder of the arms.