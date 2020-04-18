In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 18, 2020 No. 275 “On the Recognition of Certain Documents of Citizens of the Russian Federation as Valid”, Russian national driver’s licenses that have expired or are expiring from February 1 to July 15 of the current year, will remain valid through December 31, 2020.

In view of the fact that the period of recognition of such driver's licenses ends in the near future, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate recommends to apply to the units of the traffic police to replace these driver's licenses by the end of December.

The State Automobile Inspectorate also reminds that the right to drive shall be confirmed by the driver's license. In case of driving a vehicle with an expired driver's license, the driver is liable to administrative responsibility under section 1 of Article 12.7 of the Russian Federation Code on Administrative Offenses. Sanctions of this article provide for a fine of 5 to 15 thousand rubles, as well as the detention of the vehicle and the suspension of the driver from driving.

Despite the forced restrictive measures caused by the aggravation of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, more than 3.5 million driver's licenses have already been replaced this year by units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.