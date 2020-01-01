“The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against the alleged organizers and members of the criminal community of pseudo psychics.

The activities of the defendants were suppressed by officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the Russian MIA together with colleagues from the Kostroma Region and Moscow. During the investigation, it was established that the offenders placed advertisements in the media that a hereditary healer could help in solving problems with personal life, health and finances. The client was offered various remote psychic services, the cost of which increased with each subsequent session. At the same time, the accomplices maximally delayed the time of the pseudo healing for the sake of getting constant income.

Investigative actions and operational and search measures were carried out on the territory of 38 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. As a result of the evidence collection, the defendants' involvement in 78 fraud cases has already been established. Criminal cases instituted in different regions of Russia have been combined in one proceeding. According to preliminary data, the total damage caused to the victims exceeded 24 million rubles.

The alleged organizer and four members of the criminal community have been taken to custody and four others are under house arrest. With regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of a ban on certain actions and to the other - recognizance of non-exit and to proper conduct. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.