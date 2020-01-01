“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, together with colleagues from the Tula Region, suppressed the illegal production of unmarked tobacco products.

According to available information, the offenders rented several warehouses in the city of Tula and in the Tula Region, where, on professional equipment, tobacco products were manufactured, which should be marked with special (excise) stamps. The transportation and sale of illegal goods in retail outlets outside the region were carried out on fictitious documents.

During the inspection of the hangars, operatives found two production lines, equipment and raw materials, as well as more than a million packs of cigarettes prepared for sale. It was established that 23 citizens of the Russian Federation and neighboring countries worked there.

According to preliminary estimates, the offenders caused a damage to the state in the amount of about 150 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tula initiated four criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The alleged organizer of the illegal business was detained. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity and the persons involved,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.