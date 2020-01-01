“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory suppressed the sale of unmarked alcoholic products.
It was preliminarily established that a 33-year-old resident of the city of Chita sold counterfeit goods to wholesale buyers. In his garage, as well as rented warehouses, the police found more than 25,000 liters of vodka of various brands without mandatory excise stamps.
The suspect was detained at one of Chita's food bases with the participation of the Rosgvardia.
Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the man a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.
Currently, steps are being taken to establish the channels of supplying counterfeit alcohol as well as possible accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
