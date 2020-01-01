“Today, at the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Italian volunteer Valerio Dzanetti applied for Russian citizenship as a Russian speaker.
It should be reminded that during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Valerio Dzanetti voiced a request for Russian citizenship. Valerio has lived in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for 8 years, teaching Italian and Spanish, and actively participating in the volunteer movement,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.