“Operatives of the “K” Administration of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the Republic of Tatarstan have suppressed the activities of the group, whose members are suspected of stealing citizens’ money from subscriber numbers of a large mobile operator.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders intercepted the signal of mobile phones of “button models” that did not support modern security algorithms. They created a virtual duplicate of the victims' SIM cards and were able to send SMS messages, as well as transfer money through digital commands.

After sending such a request, the money was transferred to the accounts of the suspects' subscriber numbers. Then the stolen funds were transferred to the Internet resources of cryptocurrency exchange and transferred to electronic wallets. Thus, the group managed to steal more than 200,000 rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the operational-search activities, one of the alleged members of the group was detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

During the searches, mobile telephones, SIM cards, antennas and special equipment of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances and detaining the accomplices of the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.