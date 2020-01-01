“Police of the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow detained three citizens on suspicion of stealing 900,000 rubles from a pensioner.

An 85-year-old man has made a statement of fraud to the internal affairs authorities. He explained that on the way to the bank a stranger approached him and offered to give him a lift to the required address. The complainant agreed and got into the car with two other citizens in the cabin. Arriving at the bank, the pensioner went inside, and his new acquaintances remained waiting in the street. When the elderly man returned, they offered to help him in recalculating the money he had received and then drove him to his place of residence. Only at home the victim found that instead of real banknotes he got back from them packs of “banknotes” of the so-called “bank of jokes”.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. They were two unemployed young men and a woman.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kuzminki District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Articles 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the police are carrying out a set of measures aimed at establishing all the facts of illegal activities of the detainees,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.