“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained a suspect in attempted sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

According to available information, the offender received large batches of drugs, after which he repacked them into smaller batches and sold in Moscow and the Moscow Region through caches.

As a result of operational and search activities, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries was detained in the territory of New Moscow during another attempt to sell drugs. During his personal search the police seized two bundles of powdered substance. According to the expert opinion the seized substance was a narcotic drug - heroin, weighing more than 100 grams.

During the search of the detainee's place of residence, more than 6.5 kilograms of heroin were found in a cache in the kitchen, as well as scales, packaging material and other items of evidentiary importance to the criminal case.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Moskovsky” of the city of Moscow have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.